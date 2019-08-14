GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYWillie is a handsome boy who came to the shelter way underweight from being neglected. He fought his way back and is doing wonderfully. Willie will melt your heart. He knows some basic commands and likes to go for walks.
Penny is a petite little girl who is 8 years old. She is a super friendly cat who loves to be petted and brushed. She likes to sit on your lap and be held. Penny is a very calm and gentle girl.
If you would like to meet Willie or Penny, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505 or visit www.gatewayhumanesociety.net.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAHyde is a 4-year-old handsome guy who tends to be a love bug. He is lonely and looking for his furever home!
Sammy is a happy Rottweiler mix who likes to play with toys. He has never been around cats, children or other dogs, but he can be tested at the shelter.
To meet Hyde or Sammy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYMika is a 9-year-old Pit Bull mix. She was surrendered to the shelter after her original owner went to jail. Mika is a sweet old girl looking for a loving home to spend her golden years. She has a wonderfully calm and loving personality. She loves to go for walks and does perfectly on a leash.
Harriet is a 2-year-old tabby who loves being a lap cat. She loves treats and can’t wait to purr by a friend’s side.
Stop by the shelter to visit Mika or Harriet at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
& ADOPTIONS
Meadow is a 5-year-old girl looking for a loving home to call her own. She is dog and cat friendly, neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or call 814-849-7466.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSapphire has been waiting in foster care for close to a year. She is a 2-year-old cat who was trapped and brought in with missing hair and a large open wound. She is very friendly and loves to play. She is great with other cats and doesn’t mind dogs.
For more information on Sapphire, contact justusfta@gmail.com.