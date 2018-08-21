GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Portia is a Rottweiler who is around 5 years old. She is a sweet girl who loves people and attention. She also likes a game of fetch and squeaky toys. She can be a little pushy, so she would do best in a home with no small children. She also doesn’t care much for other dogs.
Tiara is a Siamese mix senior kitty, but you can’t tell her age by looking at her! She likes to be brushed and petted. Being that Tiara is a senior, she would qualify for the GHS senior-to-senior program, which means any senior citizen can adopt her for a donation.
If you would like to meet Portia or Tiara, please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Phoenix is a German Shepherd mix who is about 1 and a half years old. He likes going for walks and being able to play in the yard. He is shy at first, but once he warms up, he’s a sweet boy! He likes the company of other animals, but needs help with leash and basic-command training and housebreaking. He is smart, though, and could learn those things in no time!
Rascal is a big, bouncy and beautiful girl who enjoys relaxing in the sunlight. She likes to play, but really loves naps and head scratches.
To meet Phoenix or Rascal, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lillian is a beautiful adult kitty who enjoys chin scratches and exploring. She is sweet and friendly.
Delilah is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix who was found as a stray. She’s loving, playful and great with everyone. She’d fit perfectly with any family.
Stop by the shelter to visit Lillian or Delilah at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
