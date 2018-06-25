GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Holly is an 8-year-old Beagle who was adopted once, but returned recently due to her owner no longer being able to care for her. She is a super-sweet girl who loves attention. She likes to go outside and sniff around, and take naps in her doggy bed.
Sheba is a 2-year-old sweet girl. She can come off a little shy at first, but loves attention and taking naps in the cat tree.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Jackson is a 2-year-old Boxer/German Shepherd mix who is full of energy, love and playtime. He loves toys and walks. He will need help with leash training, housebreaking and basic commands.
Sasha is an adult cat with a young soul. She likes to play, but her favorite thing is to lay on your lap and cuddle! Once she gets to know you, she will give you all the love she can.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Georgia is a brindle Pitbull who is about 3 years old. She came into the shelter as a stray. Georgia has a big heart and enjoys snuggling. She is a simple girl who will steal your heart.
Isaac is a buff-and-white-colored, 2-year-old male kitty. He came to the shelter from a hoarding situation, along with 25 brothers and sisters. He is the last one to find a home and no one knows why. He plays well with other cats and behaves well outside of his cage.
