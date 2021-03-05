Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Piper is a 6-year-old Bichon/Chihuahua mix. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She is a sweet little girl, but can be shy at first. Piper needs to go to a home with no small children.
Thumbs is 2 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Thumbs is a nice cat — she likes people and attention. Thumbs would do best as the only pet.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABailey is a 3-year-old Beagle mix who needs a nice, sturdy, fenced-in yard. She likes to sniff around. Bailey is sweet and adorable and ready for a furever home.
Lily is a longhaired Calico and a princess! She is extremely chill and loving, but not too chatty.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBetsy is a 4-year-old Hound mix who loves to go for walks and explore. She is a fast learner and enjoys learning tricks. Betsy has never met a stranger. She would need to be tested with cats, though.
Jasmine is one ready-to-roll kind of kitty and is looking for playmates! She is just under 1 year old and is excited to have her whole life ahead of her. She hopes her new family loves toys just as much as she does and scratches her ears the way she likes.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEIsla is Isaac’s sibling and she is playful and precious. She is waiting for her furever home.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSNema is a shy 1-year-old kitty who is very friendly once she gets to know you. Nema will follow her person around and loves belly rubs. Nema has been around other cats and dogs. She needs a patient forever family who will give her time to get used to her environment.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.