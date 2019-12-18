Gateway Humane SocietyZoe is a sweet and happy 5-year-old Beagle mix. Her tail is always wagging. Zoe knows some basic commands and would make a great family pet.
Chestnut is quite the character. She came to the shelter as a stray and is around 1 year old. Chestnut likes people and she enjoys playing with toys. She does not care for other animals, so she would need to be the only pet.
To meet Zoe or Chestnut, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
Clearfield County SPCA
Cider is a six-month-old kitty searching for her furever home.
Lily is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix who was surrendered by her owner.
To meet Cider or Lily, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Elk County Humane Society
Quinn is a big kitty with big personality! She is a bit independent, but doesn’t mind the attention now and again. She loves snacks and comfy perches to watch the world go by from.
Dozer is a 5-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter by his original owners because he wasn’t getting along with their newborn. Dozer loves all things outdoors — going for walks, exploring and sniffing. While he can be more on the independent side at times, he does have his cuddly side. This handsome guy will make a wonderful exercise partner.
Stop by the shelter to visit Quinn or Dozer at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
Willow Run Sanctuary
and AdoptionsCallie would love a real home for Christmas. She is good with other dogs and cats, and loves to talk when she is brushed! For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or message the Facebook page.
Just Us For the AnimalsChase (orange cat pictured on the right) is waiting for his furever home. He is good with children, cats and dogs, and is very sweet and affectionate.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.