Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Archie was born on April 7, 2021. He is a playful and friendly little boy.
Betty is a sweet and playful little girl. She was born on April 7, 2021.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Carmella is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix who loves to play! She is a pretty girl who is ready to go to her furever home.
Domino is a very sweet kitty who loves hiding under the bed, but when it’s time to play, he is ready to go. Domino is a fluffy boy who ready to go home!
To meet Carmella or Domino, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Rags is a 7-year-old Jack Russel Terrier mix who was adopted in 2014, but recently returned due to resource guarding issues. He does not like to share food or treats. He does share toys well and is getting very good at trading toys for snacks. Otherwise, Rags is an awesome dog who is very smart. He can sit, shake, stay and lay down. He walks very well on a leash and enjoys his walks. Rags deserves a chance at a great and patient home.
Iggy is around 1 year old and is very laid back. He loves window ledges where he can watch birds and bugs fly around! Iggy gets along well with other cats, and loves people.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
ANIMALS MATTER OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Beatrice is a very cuddly girl who loves to give massages via kneading! She is friendly with other cats and dogs, is fixed and up to date on all vaccines.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Katherine is a pretty girl available for adoption!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.