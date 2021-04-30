Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYYeager is a 4-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix. He is a very energetic boy. Yeager loves to play with squeaky toys and fetch. He is a fun and sweet dog. Yeager must be the only pet and in a house with no children.
Finch is a 4-month-old kitten. He is a cute little guy who is friendly and playful.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABear is an 8-year-old Shepherd mix who is a very sweet girl. She is at the shelter because she decided she didn’t like other dogs anymore. Bear is ready to have a home with lots of walks and room to play.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYSheeba is a 10-year-old Pit Bull mix who was originally surrendered to the shelter in 2016 and adopted, but unfortunately, she was returned. Sheeba is a complete sweetheart who loves attention. She is almost completely blind so she requires a little extra care and guidance. She is easily spooked, so she would do best in a home without any small children, cats or other dogs.
Adidas is 8 months old. She was brought to the shelter as a feral and was very afraid of people. She has since come out of her shell and is now a sweet, playful kitten. She loves to give kisses and enjoys being held. Adidas would love to find a home of her own. She gets along well with other cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBen is not a pirate. He was an alley cat before he became a pet. The streets were tough, and he lost his vision in one eye as a result. Ben is very sweet and super chill. He is FIV positive, but it is not contagious to humans or dogs. In fact, he is best friends with a German Shepherd. It is contagious to other cats, however, so he needs to be the only cat in his furever home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSJesse is a 2-year-old petite, longhaired kitty who is sweet and friendly. If you hold her, she purrs nonstop. Jesse has been around small dogs and other cats.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.