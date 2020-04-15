GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Jude is a 2-year-old Australian Shepard/Lab mix. He is very sweet and loving. Jude has lots of energy.
Sparrow is a beautiful cat who is around 1 year old. Sparrow is a polydactyl cat and quite a character. He is a fun-loving, sweet and gentle guy who loves attention and playing.
The shelter is closed at this time. Follow GHS on Facebook for updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Nova is a 5-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix who needs her own special home. She does not get along with other dogs or cats. She is a sweet girl looking for a friend for life.
Kelsea is a 4-month-old girl looking for her furever home.
For more information on Nova or Kelsea at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Calvin was brought to the shelter during an overcrowding situation with his two sisters. He is around 3 years old. He is a shy guy who is very food-motivated, so it’s not hard to win him over. He does well with other dogs, but he can be a little unsure about small children.
Isaac is a soft-spoken lad who knows how to have a good time! He has been at the shelter for far too long. He loves toys, treats and fuzzy blankets.
Visit Calvin or Isaac by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Chandler is a happy and playful kitten who will be ready for adoption as soon as he is neutered. He is an adorable little guy.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Buddha is 10 months old and is a special fella. He fought hard to survive when he was rescued, and was bottle fed, on antibiotics for his eye and lost vision in his left eye. But, he has been a healthy kitten for a while now and is ready for his furever home. He is very energetic and mischievous, loves toys, dogs and other cats.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.