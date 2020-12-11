Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Marin is a beautiful, long-haired, 3-year-old cat. She is still a little nervous at the shelter. She is a very sweet and loving girl who loves attention. Marin has a cute personality.
To meet Marin, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAKali is a Pit Bull mix who is turning 6 years old this month. She would love the Christmas/birthday present of having a furever home! Kali is full of love and loves to play. She is afraid of bigger dogs, but does well with small dogs and children.
To meet him, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDerrick is a handsome boy with stunning orange eyes and stripes. He is a bit unsure of the shelter but he is a big fan of treats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAsher is a playful and soft kitten who loves to play with other cats and kittens. He would love a home with some friends!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSophie is a 7-month-old kitten who is the last of her litter and waiting for her furever home. Sophie is super sweet with a little bit of sass. She likes to do things on her own time and in her own way. She loves to snuggle when she’s in the mood. She doesn’t mind dogs and tolerates other cats.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.