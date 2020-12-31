Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Reagle and Rylee are 3-year-old Beagles. They came to the shelter due to their owner passing away. These two sisters love attention, playing, going for walks and sniffing around outside. They’re both very cute and friendly. GHS would like to see them adopted together.
Wussie is a handsome 6-year-old cat. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner having health problems. Wussie is a sweet and loving cat, but right now, Wussie is really scared and uncomfortable at the shelter. He has been at the shelter for over a month, but he still hides underneath his blankets most of the time. He does love to be petted and brushed.
To meet any of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCANova is 10 months old. He is ready to run and loves to purr. He is young with spunk.
To meet him, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDancer came to the shelter with her brother, Prancer. She is a little bit shy, but the more adventurous of the two. She loves to play. She can’t wait for that new home with lots of toys and places to explore!
Mack is a 3-year-old boy who is constantly on the go. Mack would do best in a home where ehe is the only dog. He is a fun guy looking for a fun family.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE India is a playful, friendly kitten who will bring joy to any home.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSTurtle is 9 months old and would love a quiet home without small children. He takes a while to warm up, and prefers women over men. He will need a home with a lot of patience and is incredibly sweet. He gets along with other cats and dogs, but prefers dogs who don’t get rowdy.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.