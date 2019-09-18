GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYRanger is a 5-month-old Jack Russel/Beagle. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner having too many dogs. Ranger is a very sweet and happy little guy. Ranger has lots of energy and likes to play with his toys.
Sasha is a very delightful and entertaining cat who is 1 year old. She is a spunky girl who loves to play. Sasha enjoys sitting by the window and looking out. There is never a dull moment with Sasha around — she is quite the character.
If you would like to meet Ranger or Sasha, stop by the shelter during open hours. Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday noon-4 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCACreamsicle is a 3-year-old boy who loves to run and play. He would love a home with plenty of attention and toys. What’s better than a creamsicle on a warm summer day?
Castle is a 2-year-old boy with a heart of gold. He tends to be a little shy, but it doesn’t take him long to come around! He loves to give kisses and get head scratches!
To meet Creamsicle or Castle, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSDiesel is between 2 and 3 years old. H e is an American Staffordshire Bully who is very friendly. He gets along well with most dogs, but would need a meet-and-greet with them. Diesel would do best in a home with no cats. He knows basic commands and enjoys car rides, toys and bones!
For more information, contact justusfta@gmail.com.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYLady is a 1-year-old Hound mix. She is girl full of love. Lady adores people, loves to give kisses and go for walks. Lady would do best in a home without small children.
Diamond is a beauty! She would love a home with soft, comfy beds, quiet evenings and a human to purr next to.
Stop by the shelter to visit Lady or Diamond at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONS
Mazy and Mika, a boy-and-girl sibling pair, are about eight weeks old and very attached to each other. These kitties are litter trained and affectionate.
For more information, visit the WRS Facebook page or call 814-849-7466.