GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bubbers is a handsome 10-year-old Labarador Mix. Bubbers was surrendered to the shelter. He’s a gentle and sweet dog who loves people. Bubbers enjoys going for walks, eating and taking naps on his doggy bed.
Baby came to the shelter as a stray. She is estimated to be around 1 year old. Baby is a friendly girl who likes to play and explore the cat room. Baby has been at the shelter for four months and would love a home.
To meet Baby or Bubbers, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCADelilah is a Beagle mix who came into the shelter as a stray. She is a bit shy and scared, but is just looking for someone to keep her safe.
Sassy is a 13-year-old girl who was surrendered to the shelter. She enjoys playing with toys and head rubs. Most of all, though, she loves nap time. Sassy is looking for her retirement home.
To meet Delilah or Sassy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYBeth is a 2-3-year-old Pointer mix who is a happy-go-lucky lady. She seems to fall in love with everyone she meets, children and dogs alike!
Monroe is the master of silly expressions. She loves people and ear rubs. Her favorite things are snacks, playtime and pets!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLittle Miss is a 3-month-old kitten who is very sweet. She loves to play and be held. She is also great with other cats. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAce is a sweet boy who is waiting on his furever home. Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.