Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Tiger is 4 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Tiger is a sweet and calm cat. She likes hanging out in the cat tree and being petted.
Captain is a 3 year old handsome boy. He came to the shelter as a stray. Captain is a big, sweet and gentle cat. He enjoys looking out the window, exploring the cat room, and playing with toys. Captain loves attention — he will let you brush and pet him.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAJinx is 3 months old and part of a trio of kittens. He has a wonderful personality and loves to play and loves attention.
Beau is a 3-year-old Boxer mix who doesn’t like other dogs or cats and certain people. Once he warms up, though, he will protect his person! He would rather be a lap dog and do some laying around. He needs someone patient who wants to get to know him.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBubba is a 13-year-old Aussie/Sheltie mix who is deaf. Don’t let his age fool you! Bubba has lots of sights left to see, smells to smell and life to live. He didn’t get out much before, so he is making up for lost time.Bubba also has food allergies. He deserves nothing more than to sit on the couch with his new person and relax. He would do best in a home with no young children.
Sketchers is a 3 months old and a little shy but very sweet. She would love a comfy bed to nap in, and some new friends to play with.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBen is super sweet. He loves to chat, chill and be around people. He is blind in his left eye and also FIV positive.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Peter is a 7-month-old boy who is sweet and friendly. He is hoping to find a new home with his sister Patches.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.