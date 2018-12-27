GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Baby is a 2-year-old Border Collie/Heeler mix. She may come off shy at first, but she is a very sweet girl. She enjoys rubber chew toys, long runs and walks. She is very lovable and is a snuggle bug.
Elvis is 12 weeks old. He is a super sweet and fun-loving kitty. Elvis loves to play with his toys and his siblings.
To meet Baby or Elvis, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Hannah is a 5-year-old Pitbull mix. Don’t let her age fool you — she has lots of energy left and loves to run and play. She likes other dogs, but no cats. She’s never been around children before, and would just have to meet them to see if she likes them or not!
Basil is a 7-month-old girl who was brought to the shelter when her owner couldn’t take care of her any more. She has beautiful cream markings and pretty eyes. She needs someone who has time to get to know her, so she can come out of her shell! If you’re up for the challenge, stop by and see her!
To meet Hannah or Basil, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Yoshi is a 4-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix. Yoshi was surrendered to the shelter by his original owner who was moving and could not take Yoshi with him. While much happier curling up on your lap then hanging out outside, Yoshi does walk very well on a leash. He’s a huge cuddle bug. He can be wary of some strangers but he doesn’t take long to warm up to new people.
Annelle has the most gorgeous yellow eyes and adorable black spot on her chin. She is a little bit shy, but with lots of love, patience and treats, she’ll fit right in with her new family!
Stop by the shelter to visit Yoshi or Annelle at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
