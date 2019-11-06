GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYJack was born April 15, 2019. Jack can be a big love bug — he loves to cuddle and tries to be a lap dog. He loves to play with squeaky toys and is learning how to play fetch. Jack could still use a little training.
Amelia Sweetheart is a delightful cat who loves attention. She enjoys hanging out in the cat tree and playing with the toys. Amelia Sweetheart also enjoys looking out the window.
To meet Jack or Amelia Sweetheart, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAHyde is a 4-year-old handsome boy who is a love bug looking for his furever home.
Jasmine is an 8-year-old German Shepherd mix who still has a lot of spunk left in her! Jasmine has ben around dogs before, but never cats and children, so she would need tested at the shelter.
To meet Hyde or Jasmine, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYHugo is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier who was surrendered to the shelter because his owner had too many animals. This handsome guy knows what he likes and that’s exploring. He loves roaming around outside smelling all there is to smell. He can be independent at times, but sometimes the cuddling mood will strike him. Hugo is sometimes protective over special treats and food, so special care should be taken when feeding him.
Montana is a 5-month-old girl who loves to play, play play! She entertains all the shelter staff and volunteers. Montana also enjoys some love and being spoiled.
Stop by the shelter to visit Hugo or Montana at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARYHeidi is an 11-month-old Miniature Dachshund who is fully vetted and house and crate-trained. Heidi is adorable and smart. She is very people friendly and good with children, other dogs, cats and chickens. She walks well on a leash and travels well in a vehicle.
For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLatoya is a 4-month-old female cat who is ready for adoption! For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.