Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sheba is a 14-year-old Husky who was surrendered to the shelter due to a death in the family. Sheba came to the shelter with her Husky friend Sonny. Sheba is a beautiful, sweet and friendly girl. GHS would love Sheba to get a home to live her life out. If anyone has room in their heart and home, please meet this delightful girl.
Rose is a sweet and loving cat. She is 3 years old. Rose was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She loves attention, she will let you pet and brush her, she will follow you around the house. Rose is a lap cat who would make a great companion.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAPatches is a 4-year-old cuddle bug who would love a warm lap! He is full of attention, likes to talk, loves a good snack and sitting on his perch.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYWilber is a little over a year old and majestic as they come! He has a wonderful purr and loves chasing crinkle balls across the floor in the cat room. He can’t wait to have a new favorite person to hang out with.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Patches is ready for her furever home!
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSKyon is 6 months old. He is a sweet kitten that had a rough start. Kyon has been around children and other cats. He loves to cuddle.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.