GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYRalphie is a 1-year-old Pug/Shepherd mix. He is a medium-size dog who weighs around 40 pounds. Ralphie came to the shelter as a stray. He is a nice boy who loves attention and going for walks.
Emily is a 10-year-old cat. She came to the shelter due to her owner passing away. Emily is a cute and sweet girl. She enjoys looking out the window and hanging out in the cat tree, where she can observe everything going on.
To meet Ralphie or Emily, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Cowgirl is a 4-year-old Bluetick Heeler mix who is down for a good time. She loves to play fetch and show you her tricks.
Garfield loves sleeping, watching TV, and most of all — eating. Who doesn’t love a good lasagna now and then?
To meet Noel or Oliver, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYShorty came to ECHS after his owner moved into an assisted-care facility and could not take him along. There’s only one way to describe Shorty — he is a bucket of fun. He is an all around great dog that gets along with with children and other dogs. He loves to for walks and doesn’t let his short legs slow him down. He would do best in a home without cats, though.
Dan is a 9-month-old tabby who is very scared of new surroundings and learning to trust people. He needs a loving and patient hand to show him that people are good.
Stop by the shelter to visit Apple or Lady at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMathayus is a 1-2-year-old boy who is very playful and loves attention. He is playful with younger kittens and good with dogs and cats. He is such a sweetheart.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEVenus is a 5-month-old, fully-vetted and spayed kitten. She is very active and enjoys children and other pets.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.