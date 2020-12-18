Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Melanie is a beautiful long-haired cat who is 3 years old. Melanie is a very cute and playful girl. She loves to play with the stringy toys. Melanie is very entertaining. Melanie also came to the shelter with her sisters Sydney, Marin and Sybil.
Sybil is a beautiful Tortoiseshell cat who is 3 years old. She likes to explore the cat room. She enjoys taking naps in the chairs. She is a sweet and loving girl who is quite a character. Sybil also came to the shelter with her sisters Sydney, Marin and Melanie.
To meet these sisters, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCARex is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix who is sweet, short and a loving boy. He is always happy and playful.
Tulip is a tuxedo cat who is all about some love. She also likes to play. Tulip would be an ideal pet partner and new family member.
To meet them, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDallas is a southern rescue looking for a home for Christmas. She is a 10-month Terrier mix who is an all-around great dog. She is a fast learner who enjoys snacks.
Miss Muffet came from an overcrowding situation and is around 2 years old. She is as sweet as they come. Miss Muffet loves attention and gets along well with other cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBandit came to the rescue as a stray. He is around 5-6 months old. He is shy and timid and will require a patient home until he adapts. He needs a quiet home with no children or possibly older children. He is good with other cat/kittens and calm dogs.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSTootsie is 9 months old and very sweet. She gets along with other cats as long as they are her size/age and larger/older. Tootsie doesn’t mind calm dogs. She is still learning to trust people and will need a patient home.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.