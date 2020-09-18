GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Jerico is a handsome Siberian Husky who came in as a stray. He is estimated to be around 5 years old. He is a sweet boy who has lots of energy. Jerico enjoys going for walks and he loves to play fetch. He is a big fan of squeaky toys. He also knows some basic commands.
Carrot was born on April 30, 2020. Carrot is a sweet and fun-loving little kitten. He loves to play with all the toys and the other kittens.
To meet Jerico or Carrot, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAReign is a 3-year-old Husky mix who is a beautiful girl. She is an all-around loving dog looking for her furever home.
Ivy is a young girl who loves to love. She would also love a tall kitty tower to lounge around on. Ivy likes to play with toys and be a kitten at times, but she is ready for a nice snuggle, too.
To meet Ivy or Reign, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYLadie is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix who is 6-7 years old. When she first came to the shelter, Ladie was covered in fleas and had hair loss. Now, she is flea free and most of her hair has grown back. She looks better than ever. Ladie would do best in an only-dog home.
Cuterebra is ready to play. She loves to run and tussle with the other kittens, but loves playing solo, too. She loves the spinning mouse and feather toys.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEVelma is a friendly and playful kitten who is great with kids, other cats and dogs.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.