GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYDakota is a cute little puppy who is playful and sweet. Dakota was born on January 3, 2020.
Boots is around 2 years old. She is declawed and super friendly. She likes to be around people.
Follow GHS on Facebook for updates. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCANova is 5-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix. She is not a fan of other dogs or cats, so she needs a special home of her own!
Opie is 8 months old. He loves playing with toys. He is adorable and loving.
For more information on Opie or Nova, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYCorky has had a very rough life. He was not taken care of properly and now has issues with his spine and muscles that cause him to wobble when he walks. He gets along fine, but it just takes him a little longer to get anywhere. He also needs help urinating. Corky is going to need someone who is willing to learn how to deal with his special needs, as well as someone who will love him for who he is. He really is a sweet boy who loves to be around people.
Tiffany is over 1 year old and full of spunk! She loves dinner time and bumming snacks off of the other kitties.
Visit Corky or Tiffany by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSHoyt is a 3-year-old boy who needs rehomed. He’s a very friendly fella, but would do best in a home without small children or cats. He is treat motivated, knows basic commands, walks well on a leash and is relaxed in his crate.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEJ-Lo is part of a pair with her sister, Jojo. They are lovely little ladies and are cuddly.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.