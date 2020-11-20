Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dee Dee is a 1-year-old Chiweenie. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Dee Dee is a cute and friendly little girl with lots of energy. She truly is a sweet girl who would make a great companion, she loves attention. When you first meet Dee Dee she might act a little nervous and scared, but once she warms up, she will be your best friend.
Chelsea is around 1 year old. She came in as a stray. She is a sweet and loving girl who loves to be petted and brushed. She loves attention. Chelsea is an adorable girl with a personality to match.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAChloe is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix, and she’s as loyal and loving as they come! Her energy is pretty low, but she still loves her walks. She thrives when it comes to getting and giving love.
Oscar is a 4-month-old boy. He and his brother Grover love to play and have a good time.
To meet Chloe or Oscar, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYShirley is a happy-go-lucky 1-year-old girl who loves to play, stalking her favorite string toys with wide eyes. She’s looking forward to the good life-napping on couches, climbing in cat trees, and playing the day away. Can she make her home with you?
Thunder is a 3-year-old Labrador mix who is as sweet as they come. Thunder has food allergies, which makes his hair and skin a little rough, but he is now on a better diet and medication, looking better every day. Thunder is an all-around great dog who would do well in about any home. He enjoys walks and snuggles.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEO’Malley is a sweet boy looking for his furever home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCosmo is a gray and white male with a white mustache. He is an odd little thing and looks like a fox. Cosmo is so cuddly, cozy and loves head pets. He’s great with his foster cat siblings.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.