GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYEva is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter because her owner fell ill. She can be shy at first but warms up quickly. Eva is a sweet and happy little cuddler.
Churro was born on April 29, 2019. She is a super sweet kitty. Churro loves to play with all the other cats and the toys.
To meet Eva or Churro, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAShannon is a 1-year-old kitty who loves all attention, treats and having her head scratched. She can be a bit of a loud mouth sometimes, but a girl like her deserves the attention!
Pumpkin is a 9-year-old Boxer who is as sweet as pie. She can be a little shy at first, but it doesn’t take her long to come around. She would need tested with children, cats and other dogs. Pumpkin has a lot of love to give.
To meet Shannon or Pumpkin, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYAngel is an 11-year-old Pit Bull mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner passed away. Angel was adopted out about two years later, but returned because she wasn’t getting along with the other dogs in the home. Angel is a total sweetheart. She adores people and is very cuddly. Angel is completely blind, so she needs extra help navigating new places.
Annelle has gorgeous yellow eyes and a black spot on her chin. She is a sweetheart who loves chin scratches and ear rubs! She can’t wait to meet her furever human.
Stop by the shelter to visit Angel or Annelle at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSBuck is a 6-month-old Beagle/Labrador mix puppy. Buck is curious, sweet and adventurous. He can be a little shy, but warms up quickly. Buck loves snuggles, car rides, squeaky toys and playing fetch. He gets along with children, dogs and cats.
Cheddar is a 3-month-old female kitten waiting for her furever home. She loves to purr and receive head rubs.
For more information on Buck and Cheddar, contact justusfta@gmail.com.