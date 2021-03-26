Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYSimba is a 5-year-old handsome cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. He is a very sweet and friendly cat. Simba loves attention, and he likes to get petted and brushed.
Bonnie is a beautiful 7-year-old cat. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Bonnie is a big sweetheart who likes to be petted and brushed. She enjoys hanging out in the cat tree and looking out the window.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMocha is a 1-year-old Bulldog/Shepherd mix who is good around older children, cats and other dogs. She is a happy girl and likes to smile! She is a big girl and likes to go for walks and explore.
Monkey loves belly rubs. When she came to the shelter, she was so scared, but now she is coming out of her shell.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBaxter is a quiet fellow. He had a rough life before he came to the shelter, but he’s learning about the good life under the love and care of the shelter staff. He loves to have head scratches and likes racing about playing with the other kitties.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Beverly is a sweet girl and loves attention. She loves to be held and sits on her foster mom’s lap most of the day. She gets along with other cats and is warming up to dogs. Bigger dogs seem to scare her a little bit.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.