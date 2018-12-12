Gateway Humane Society
Dolly is a 4-month-old Cocker Spaniel/Bichon mix. She is a sweet girl, who likes to be held. She can be a little shy at first.
Patches is 2 years old. She is a real sweet and gentle cat who likes to be petted.
To meet Dolly or Patches, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
Clearfield County Spca
Kruger is a young terrier mix who is very sweet. He likes to sit on your lap. He needs some work when it comes to walking on a leash. He has a lot of energy and likes to play.
Jack is a 9-year-old big boy who was brought in because his previous owner was moving. He is declared in the front. You should see his awesome thumbs! He is laid back and loves attention. Stop in and see him.
To meet Kruger or Jack, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Elk County Humane Society
Joe will be the one to make someone laugh every day. His favorite toy in the whole world is a crinkle ball, and he will stop at nothing to catch it! He could amuse himself all day just chasing and carrying it around in his mouth. Sound like the kind of fellow you need in your life? This 3-year-old tabby just might be the one for you.
Hunter is a 9-year-old Beagle looking for a home for the rest of his days. He came to the shelter in bad shape, but some tender-loving-care turned him into his loving self again. He adores people and the outdoors and walks very well on a leash.
Stop by the shelter to visit Joe or Hunter at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
