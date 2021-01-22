Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Scooter is a handsome boy who is 2 years old. He was born on Oct. 12, 2018. Scooter was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. He is a very delightful, friendly and calm cat. Scooter loves to be petted and brushed.
Sybil is a beautiful Tortoiseshell cat. She likes to explore the cat room. She enjoys taking naps on the chairs. She is a sweet, fun and loving girl. Sybil is quite a character sometimes. Sybil was Surrendered with her sister Sydney.
To meet either of these kitties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCACharger is 7 months old and is the full package. He likes to nap and cuddle. He also enjoys belly rubs.
Max is 4 years old and is a good boy who loves to be loved. He would need a bigger home, as he is a big dog.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYNadia is a 2-year-old Hound/Lab mix who is the life of the party. She likes to snuggle and play. Nadia would do well in a home with kids and other dogs.
Fred is a 3-year-old kitty who loves to follow people around for pets and treats! He loves catnip. Fred would make the purrfect shadow.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBindi is a longhaired girl looking for her furever home.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSAldwin is 1 year old and is a very sweet, affectionate cat. He has a loud purr and likes to sit on laps and rub against people. He also loves treats. Aldwin is good with dogs but plays a little rough with other kitties.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.