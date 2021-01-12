Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Finn is a playful boy who is around 3 months old. He was surrendered to GHS with his three siblings. He likes to play and explore.
Jimmy is a fun-loving kitten who enjoys playing with other kittens and exploring.
To meet any of these animals, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYConrad has a bit of a sad story. He was brought to the shelter as a stray, and had a large lump that had to be removed. He is a Labrador/Pit Bull mix who is around 3-4 years old. He is super fun and loves to go for walks and run loose in the yard. He loves snacks. Conrad would do best in a home without younger children.
Martha is around 3 years old and is pretty chill. She likes ears and chin scratches and napping on comfy beds.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUERingo and O’Malley are best buds who have been through thick and thin together. They love snuggles and treats, and are very bonded to each other.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSEnzo is 5 months old. He is very sweet and learning to trust. Enzo is laid back and a little more shy than his brother. He is good with other cats and dogs, but would do better in a. home without children.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.