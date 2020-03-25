GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Boots is around 2 years old. She is declawed. Boots is a very friendly cat who loves attention and playing.
Link is 1-year-old Beagle/Husky mix who has lots of energy and loves to go for walks. He can be a little shy when you first meet him, but warms up quickly. Link would make a good companion. Link has been at the shelter for four months — for some reason, he is having trouble getting adopted. He would love a home, and would do best in one without small children.
To meet Boots or Link, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Zena is more of a loner, but is sweet and affectionate once she gets to know you. She is a kitten at heart and loves to play and roll around in front of you.
Boss is a fun character who is always looking for someone to give him attention. Even though his name is Boss, he will let you be the boss, you just have to let him know you are in control. He is working on how to walk better on the leash, which is going quite well.
To meet Zena or Boss, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Quincy is around 2 years old. He loves people and to chatter. Quincy would be happy for some ear rubs and snacks with you.
Lady is a 1-year-old Hound mix who adores people and giving kisses. She is playful and loves going for walks. She would do best in a home without small children.
Stop by the shelter to visit Quincy or Lady at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Faith is a quiet and respectful girl who is not bothered by other cats or dogs. Faith is great with children in her foster family. She has a mild form of Cerebellar Hypoplasia. This condition does not get worse with age and won't impact her life span. Faith just walks a little bit differently than o there cats.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Flower is a big and beautiful long-haired kitty who is 2-3 years old. She is sweet and sassy and follows you everywhere you go. She is always looking for attention. Flower doesn't mind other cats or dogs, but she doesn't like them in her face, and she lets them know she is queen bee.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONS
Salty is 7 months old and is looking for his furever home. Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an adoption application.