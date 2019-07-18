GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYEmma is a 5-year-old Shar-Pei mix. She is a sweet girl who has lots of energy. Emma enjoys going for walks. She still could use a little training.
Jersey is a 4-month-old kitty. He is a delightful little guy who gets along with the other kittens and loves to play. Jersey is very entertaining.
To meet Emma or Jersey, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAPippy is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix with a great personality. She loves to sit on your lap and go for walks. Pippy loves little children and cats, but needs to be dog tested.
Neil Catrick Harris came to the shelter with his other 3-month-old siblings, Catrick Swayze and Brad Kitt! One look at them and you’ll fall in love. Neil loves to play with toys and run around with the other kittens.
To meet Pippy or Neil Catrick Harris, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYSteve is one handsome man for sure! He was found as a stray, but he loves being with people. Steve also really enjoys spending time outside in the catio checking out the sights and smells. He can’t wait to be your new best pal!
Lewis is a 7-year-old Labarador mix. This handsome guy was brought to the shelter after being found as a stray. He loves people and going for walks, but he can be a puller, so we recommend walking him with a harness. The only thing he loves more than attention is treats, which he will do just about anything to get.
Stop by the shelter to visit Steve or Lewis at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.