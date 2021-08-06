Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Gulliver is 1 year old and was a stray. He is a ham! Gulliver is super silly, food motivated and tells some stories. He is nosy and will be checking out what people are doing. He just wants to help, and maybe entertain some with some chatter. He is a relaxed boy.
Kane is a 3-year-old Shiba Inu/Bull Terrier mix. He was transferred from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. He is a handsome man who is a bit of a couch potato. Kane does like walks and play time, but he is a foodie, too. Kane will do almost anything for a treat. He would do best in a home without any small children.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYMoo is a 5-year-old handsome cat. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. Moo is a nice boy. He will let you pet and brush him. Moo will melt people’s hearts! He loves to hide under his blankets, but will come out for some attention.
Melody is an adorable little kitten. She was born at the shelter April 1, 2021. Melody has lots of energy and loves to play.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEFriendly Francine is a cute Calico who is affectionate, curious, friendly and playful. She is a joy. Francine has been in foster care with two dogs, an adult cat, two parakeets and shares a space with two dwarf rabbits. So, she is very versatile.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
ANIMALS MATTER
OF CLEARFIELD CO.Dante came to Animals Matter with some babies. She is now fixed, dewormed and up-to-date on vaccines. Dante would make an amazing house cats, but with no dogs. She loves attention.
If interested, contact Tyler Bender at 814-496-5893.
TRI-COUNTY ANIMAL
RESCUE CENTERHarley would be a great partner for someone who likes hikes, runs or walks. She is looking for an active furever family! Due to her natural herding instinct, Harley is looking for a home with no small children. To learn more, call 814-918-2032 or visit www.tricounty-arc.org.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAWalter is a Pit Bull mix who is a laid-back dude! Before coming to the SPCA, he was running around the woods, and decided to try and play with a porcupine. Update: He is not fond of them, and vice versa. Walter has a cute and cool personality.
Dumpling is a part of a litter with his siblings! He is ready to play in his furever home.
Apply at www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCooper and Miko need foster homes or foster-to-adopters! They are 9-month-old Saluki Shepherd mixes who are very friendly and energetic –they will need regular exercise. Each would do best in a foster home without multiple dogs. They can be separated as well.
Email justusfta@gmail.com for more information.