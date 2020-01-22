GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Link is a Beagle/Husky mix who is 1 year old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Link loves to play and go for walks and has lots of energy. Link can be a little shy the first time you meet him, but he warms up quickly. He would do best in a home with no small children.
Emily is a 10-year-old cat who came to the shelter due to her owner passing away. Emily is cute and sweet. She enjoys looking out the window and hanging out in the cat tree where she can observe everything going on.
To meet Link or Emily, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABodie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix who is a loving boy. He has a lot to offer and is just waiting for the right person to take him home.
Pax is a sweet 9-month-old boy who loves to cuddle. Pax enjoys attention and loves treats, too.
To meet Bodie or Pax, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYMiss Candy came to the shelter after her owner passed away. She is used to being the queen of her castle, so she would do best in a home where she is the only animal and there are no small children. She loves to go for walks and just hang out on the couch with her human. Candy is a sweet, older gal looking for a calm, quiet home to call her own.
Tallulah is a 2-year-old tabby mix. is a gorgeous girl indeed. She is very inquisitive and likes to proudly watch over her domain. She would love a soft couch to perch on and a loving hand to pet her.
Stop by the shelter to visit Candy or Tallulah at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARYChase is a 12-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who has been patiently waiting for his furever home. Chase was one of 12 dogs seized by State Police in June 2016, and he is the only one who hasn’t been adopted. Chase loves walks and car rides and is people and child friendly. He is not bothered by cats or other dogs.
For more information, email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or message the WRSA Facebook page.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSBernie is a 6-year-old Yorkie mix. He is a very friendly pup who loves going for walks and car rides. Bernie gets along with other dogs and cats. A fenced yard would be best for his safety, and a home without small children is preferred.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Grace was rescued after being abandoned outside. She is a blue-point Siamese cat learning how to be a house cat once more. Grace loves to be petted and will be ready for adoption soon.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com or message the PPCR Facebook page.