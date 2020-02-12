GATEWAY HUMANE
SOCIETYOreo was surrendered to the shelter when his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is 3 years old. Oreo is a nice boy who loves boxes, attention and headbutting. He can be a lap cat.
To meet Oreo, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD
COUNTY SPCANoel is an American Staffordshire Terrier who is ready to spend time with a family that loves her! She is a sweet girl.
Oliver is a 1-year-old boy who can be shy at first, but it doesn’t take him long to come around. He is best friends with his sister, Callie, and would love to have a furever home with her.
To meet Noel or Oliver, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY
HUMANE SOCIETYApple is a playful ball of fluff who loves to chase anything that moves. She would love to go on a play date with you!
Lady is a 1-year-old Hound mix who adores people and loves to give kisses. Lady enjoys going for walks and would do best in a home without small children.
Stop by the shelter to visit Apple or Lady at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN
SANCTUARY AND ADOPTIONSPeaches is around 6 or 7 years old. She is a sweet girl looking for her furever home. For more information, message the WRSA Facebook page or email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.
JUST US FOR THE
ANIMALSCallie is a 6-month-old kitty who loves to smack all of the snacks out of your hand! She is the best weight-loss plan ever. She gets along well with dogs. Callie enjoys attention on her terms.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS
CAT RESCUERio is a very calm and affectionate girl who will rub up against you or dance on her toes when she is getting attention. She is good with children and is looking for a home to call her own.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com.