GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYStilton is a 4-month-old kitten who is playful and sweet.
Farley is a cute and fun little guy who loves to play and explore. He is 4 months old.
To meet Stilton or Farley, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABelle is a sweet girl who can be a little shy, but once she gets to know you, she’ll love you furever.
Boss is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who has been at the SPCA for almost a year. He would love his own family. Boss knows basic commands and is extremely sweet. He loves to play and would do great with a nice yard or active family. He is not great with cats.
To meet Boss or Belle, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYJojo is one stunning feline. She would prefer a laid-back home where she can relax. She is a nice girl but a little shy with new people.
Kane is a 3-year-old boy who has stolen the hearts of ECHS staff members. He is very sweet, loves going for walks and snuggling on the couch. He is a fast learner. Kane is not a fan of other dogs, and staff members are unsure about cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSRhonda is a 1-year-old kitty who has been in foster care since she was 6 weeks old. She is sweet, playful and will sit on laps for pets. She is good with other cats, dogs and children. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGracie is a young adult kitty who was brought in as an expecting mom during the COVID-19 shut down. She is done nursing her babies and would love a home. Gracie is affectionate and loving.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.