GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Coco is a Jack Russel mix puppy who was born on January 3. Coco loves to play. He’s a sweet and happy little guy.
Hope is a beautiful cat who is a very sweet and calm girl. She loves attention and taking naps on comfy chairs and looking out the window.
Follow GHS on Facebook for updates. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCASpooky is an 11-month-old female kitty who is very sweet. She is waiting for a furever family of her own.
Nala is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix looking for a permanent home!
For more information on Spooky or Nala, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYMiss Brenda is a beautiful soul who has been through a lot. She came from an overcrowding situation and is still nervous of her new surroundings. She would love a quiet home where she can adjust and feel safe.
Gizmo is a 5-6-year-old Terrier mix who’s owner passed away. He seems to have adjusted to life in the kennel pretty easily. He can come off shy at first, but sure warms up quickly. He does not like other dogs or kids, so he needs to be the king of his own castle. Gizmo would make the perfect companion for any older individual who is looking for someone to love!
Visit Gizmo or Brenda by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSDavina is a 1-year-old kitty who is content just laying around and eating! She is friendly and gets along with dogs and cats.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUERachael is a loving and playful kitty looking for a home! Apply at https://purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.