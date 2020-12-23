Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Mona is 3 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Mona is a funny girl who can be very sweet and loving. She doesn’t care to be picked up that much, but loves to be petted, brushed, and she loves to head butt.
Sydney is 3 years old and likes to explore the cat room and play with toys. Sydney enjoys some attention and is quite a character. She is a lap cat and came to the shelter with her sisters Melanie, Sybil and Marin.
To meet her, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABobby is a pretty chill kitty who likes to take naps. He can be found curled up in a ball on a nice comfy blanket. Bobby likes to be held and give hugs. He is a beautiful, longhaired boy.
To meet him, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYOctober came to the shelter as a stray with her babies. Mama is ready to get to her new place! She is full of personality and loves people and snacks. She definitely has some cattitude.
Nibbles is around 11 years old. His elderly owner had a stroke, so she was unable to care for him and his four dog brothers and sisters. He is by far the sweetest, most gentle dog the shelter has seen. He walks well on a leash and doesn’t even need a harness. Nibbles would do best in just about any home, particularly with another older, calm dog like himself.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEPenelope is a sweet girl looking for her furever home this Christmas.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMarley is a 4-month-old kitten who is a bit shy at first, but just needs one scratch behind the ear, and he’s sold!
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.