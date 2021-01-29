Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Morty is a Terrier mix. He is estimated to be around 7 years old. Morty came to the shelter as a stray. He is a cute and nice dog who is medium in size. Morty loves to play with toys and go on walks.
Jordy is a handsome and friendly cat who is estimated to be around 3 years old. Jordy came to the shelter as a stray. Jordy is a laid back cat who enjoys taking naps in his cat bed, looking out the window and exploring the cat room. Jordy likes being petted and brushed.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABenji is 10 years old and is a sweet little man who loves attention. He needs some work on potty training.
Lola, 1, is a sweet girl who is a little skittish. When she feels safe, she is a very loving kitty. Lola needs a patient home.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYEllie is a Pug who had a spinal injury that caused her to lose most control over her hind legs. She can still get around okay, but her range of motion is decreased. She also has some bladder issues.
Pebbles, 7, is a sweet girl who loves chin and ear rubs. Pebbles would love a relaxing home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEAngela is a beautiful long-haired cat looking for her furever family.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMiles is 5 months old and is very sweet. He loves to roll around and have people pet him. He would do best in a home with other cats and is good with dogs, but small children scare him. He will require a patient home.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.