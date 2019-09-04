GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Emma is a 6-year-old Beagle/Terrier mix. She came to the shelter due to her owner falling ill. She is a very sweet and loving girl. Emma enjoys going for walks. She would make a good family pet.
Tequila was born on April 29. She is a sweet and energetic little girl who loves to play with all the other kittens and toys.
To meet Emma or Tequila, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Miles loves to go for walks, and he can walk for miles. He is an overall awesome dog who likes other dogs, cats and children. He knows how to sit, but also loves to run, run and run!
Franklin is a 3-year-old snuggle bug. He is a handsome boy who enjoys treats.
To meet Miles or Franklin, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Larry has the most stunning eyes! He is around 2 years old and can be a bit shy, but he is a very nice fellow.
Dozer is a 5-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter because his owners had a baby he didn’t get along with. Dozer loves going for walks, exploring and sniffing. Dozer is independent, but has a cuddly side.
Stop by the shelter to visit Larry or Dozer at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Woody is a 3-month-old boy who is fully vetted and ready for his furever home. Woody is good with other cats and dogs. Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.