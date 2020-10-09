GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Daisy is a beautiful and friendly cat who is 1 year old. Daisy was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She enjoys watching out the window and resting on comfy chairs. Daisy loves to observe everything going on.around her. She is quite a character.
Rose is a sweet and loving cat. She is 3 years old. Rose can be a little shy at first, but she is very nice. Rose is still trying to get used to things at the shelter. She loves attention and will love if her owner pets and brushes her.
To meet Daisy or Rose, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCALevi is a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel who will need a patient furever home. Everything is a bit terrifying for him in his new environment. Levi needs someone who will have the patience to work with him and teach him how to be a dog.
Belle is a 1-year-old girl who is a cuddle bug. She loves hugs and is very curious. Belle also loves play time.
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYUno is a little shy, but she is getting accustomed to people and has discovered her love of treats. She is looking for a quiet home where she can grow into her best self.
Mel is a Husky/Labrador mix who is around 7 years old. Mel is a very chill girl who enjoys going for walks. She will need to be in an only-dog house.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUENikita is a 2-year-old girl who came to the foster organization with her litter of kittens. She is friendly and outgoing. Nikita loves to be held and purrs loudly.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSGeorge, one of JUFTA’s former fosters, has an amazing home, but does not play well with other cats. He is a little over 1 year old and very friendly with people and dogs. George can play rough and is a little mischievous. Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.