GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sparky is a 6-year-old Pitbull mix. He is a fun-loving dog with lots of spunk. He likes to play with toys and go for walks.
Jamie is a 5-month-old super sweet kitty with lots of energy. She likes to play with toys and loves to be held.
If you would like to meet Sparky or Jamie, please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Phoenix is a German Shepherd mix and is about 1 and a half years old. He likes going for walks and running in the yard. He is shy at first, but when he warms up, he is very sweet. He loves other animals. Phoenix will need leash and basic command training and house broken. He is super smart, though, and could learn those things in no time.
Rascal is a big, bouncy and beautiful girl. She likes relaxing in the sun, naps and head scratches. She is as unique as they come and should be treated like a princess!
To meet Phoenix or Rascal, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Heidi is a 10-month-old sweet girl. She is a little wary of strangers, but it doesn’t take long (maybe a couple ear scratches) for her to warm up to you. Once she does, you have a new best friend for life. She likes both human and kitty friends.
Benatar is a 7-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix. She was rescued by the ASPCA in Ohio when several dogs were taken out of a hoarding situation. Despite her difficult start to life, she is an absolute sweetheart. She loves people and gives the best kisses around. Staff and volunteers are frequently entertained by her love of the little turtle swimming pool at the shelter. Benatar would do best in a home with no cats.
Stop by the shelter to visit Heidi or Benatar at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
