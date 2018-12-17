GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bandit is a Mastiff mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner’s health issues. He’s a big lovable dog who loves to play fetch, play with squeaky toys and go for walks.
Merry is 2 years old. She came to the shelter due to her family moving. Mary is a very sweet and gentle cat. She enjoys taking naps in her cat bed and looking out the window.
To meet Bandit or Merry, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Scarlett is an 8-year-old Coonhound mix. She was brought to to the shelter because her owner could no longer care for her. She has amazing spots and a sweet personality. Age is just a number — she has a lot of spunk left in her!
Hermey doesn’t just steal people’s hearts — he enjoys stealing food, too! He’s been known to snag some food from other cat cages at the shelter. He loves attention, too. Hermey is a gentle giant.
To meet Geralt or Hermey, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Libby is a very unique little girl. She loves attention and makes sure you notice her by stretching out her paw to tap you. She is very gentle and very insistent that you pet her! She is guaranteed to make you smile.
Daisy is a 1-year-old PitBull mix. She was brought to the shelter because the original owner had too many animals and could no longer afford her care. Daisy is a love who adores people.
Stop by the shelter to visit Libby or Daisy at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
