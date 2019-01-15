GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Ginger is a 5-year-old Corgi mix. She may come off shy at first but once she warms up she is a very sweet and lovable girl. She loves to go for walks and enjoys having attention given to her. Ginger does not get along with all dogs, especially small dogs.
Lucille is a 14-week-old kitten. She is a sweet and lovable kitten. Lucille has lots of energy and loves to play with her toys and her siblings.
To meet Ginger or Lucille, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Lacey is 2 years old. She loves to play, run and play some more. She likes children and other dogs. She’s never been around cats, though, but she can be tested with them. She would love to go for a walk or play in the yard with you!
Kovu is two years old. He likes other cats and dogs and children! So, he’d be good for any home. He also likes to lay around and play with toys.
To meet Lacey or Kovu, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dej is a 1-year-old, Doberman Pinscher/Great Dane mix. Dej was surrendered to the shelter because her original owner was homeless and could no longer care for her. Dej is a cuddlier for sure. She loves people and gives wonderful kisses! She walks very well on a leash.
Little Gage is about as perfect as they come. He is curious, friendly, and very uniquely marked. He loves to have his chin scratched and will start up a good purr when he’s feeling loved. You’re surely adopting a gem when you come out to take Gage home!
Stop by the shelter to visit Dej or Gage at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
