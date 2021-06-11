Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Yeager is a 4-year-old Husky/Shepherd mix. He is a very energetic boy. Yeager loves to play with squeaky toys and fetch. He is a fun and sweet dog. Yeager must be the only pet and in a house with no children.
Robin is 5 months old. She is a friendly little girl who enjoys exploring and playing.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCABarney is a beautiful boy with big sparkling eyes. He will “meow” to capture your attention! Barney loves attention and treats. He is waiting to cast a spell on you!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYOdin is a 1-year-old Shepherd/Retriever mix who can sometimes be wary of strangers, especially men, and new situations. But, he warms up quickly with time and treats. Once Odin gets to know you, he is a go-getter who adores playtime and walks. He would do best in a home with no other dogs, cats or children.
Vans was found as a stray and brought to the shelter in November 2020. Shelter staff have been working with her on socialization and confidence, but Vans is still very fearful. She was brought in as a feral kitten who never interacted with people before. Vans is looking for a patient family who Is willing to work with her and give her extra time to settle in. She seems to come out of her shell more around other cats.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEPoe and Pax are some adorable siblings who will be available this summer through PPCR.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.