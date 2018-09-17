GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Ginger is a 5-year-old Corgi mix. She is a little shy at first, but once she warms up, she is a very sweet girl.
Bella is a senior Siamese cat with special needs. She is very lovable and likes to be held. Bella needs someone to open their heart and home to her so she can live out her days in a home to call her own.
To meet Ginger or Bella, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Winston is a 2-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix. He was born at the shelter and was adopted before, but unfortunately was brought back. That’s okay, though, because he gets a second chance at his furever home! He is good with children and other dogs, but cats tend to scare him. He can be shy at first, but just needs a little time to come around.
Hera is a 2-year-old white kitty. She was brought to the shelter with her two children, Iris and Tyche. When she isn’t busy being the Goddess of the cat room, she likes to take naps in her cat bed. One of the first things you’ll notice are her mismatched eyes — one is blue and one is green.
To meet Winston or Hera, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Jonas is a 4-month-old, medium-haired kitten looking for his furever home. He loves to be affectionate. He likes to run and play, so he may get into things like kittens normally do, but he’s a lot of fun and would make a great addition to any home! To inquire about Jonas, contact justusfta@gmail.com.
