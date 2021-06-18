Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCooper (brown and white head) and Miko (all brown head) are 8-month-old bonded brothers who came to JUFTA from Kuwait, rescued from being poisoned. Both dogs are very friendly. Cooper is more dominant and Miko is more gentle and sweet. The brothers are very bonded and almost always have to be touching each other. Both are crate trained and use the doggy door. They would do best in a home without other pets, and have some work to do when it comes to jumping up on people when they’re excited. These boys have a lot of energy and love walks.
If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYWillow is a 3-year-old American Eskimo dog. She came to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Willow is a sweet and happy dog, but she can be shy and nervous when you first meet her. She will probably try to hide. Once she becomes comfortable with you she is a great dog. Willow would make a great companion. She needs to go to a home with no children and no other dogs.
Simba is a 5-year-old handsome cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. He is a very sweet and friendly cat. Simba loves attention, he likes to get petted and brushed. Simba has lived at the shelter since early March — he would love a furever home.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAThis playful young kitty named Yoda amuses shelter staff with his cuteness and kitty antics. He is waiting for his purrfect home.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYKristy is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix who came to the ECHS from the south. She was kept in a kennel her whole life and had at least three litters of puppies. Kristy is timid and is still learning that not all people are scary. She seems to come out of her shell more around other dogs. Kristy is a gentle girl who will need a patient home!
Boysenberry is an 8-week-old ball of fun who is ready to tackle all obstacles. She excels at hunting, chasing her siblings and having a good time.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEKane is full of love and playfulness. He may have some “Main Coon” in his DNA!
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.