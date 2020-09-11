GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Scout is a cute little Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. He is 5 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Scout is a happy and sweet boy with lots of energy.
Flannel was born on June 22, 2020. He is a delightful and playful little guy.
To meet Scout or Flannel, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAPeaches is a 1-year-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix, but compared to most, she is a tiny one. She is a sweet girl who loves treats. She is learning how to walk, play and be a puppy quickly now.
Elsa is a 6-month-old little ball of fluff who can be a little shy, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up. She loves cuddles and purring.
To meet Peaches or Elsa, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDumplin is a playtime machine. She loves running around with her brother and exploring. She also enjoys a good cuddle.
Tessa is a sweet southern belle looking for a home of her own. She is a 1-year-old Redbone Coonhound, and she would love to be adopted with her brother, Drift. Tessa gets along with other dogs and is very sweet.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSGlitch is a 4-month-old female kitten looking for a great home. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEPolly is a sweet adult Calico cat looking for a loving home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.