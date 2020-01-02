GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYLink is a Beagle/Husky mix who is 1 year old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Link loves to play and go for walks. He has lots of energy. Link can be a little shy the first time you meet him, but he warms up quickly. He would do best in a home with no small children.
Emily and Junior are both 10-year-old female cats. They came to the shelter due to their owner passing away. Emily and Junior have always been together, so the GHS would like to see them adopted together. They both are sweet and loving cats. Emily might be a little shy at first.
To meet Link or Emily and Junior, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAFlash is a 2-year-old Terrier/American Staffordshire mix who is as sweet as can be. He loves to get hugs and won’t disappoint you.
Zoe is an 8-year-old kitty who is a bit sassy at times, but she just needs the right place to call home! She can be a little shy, but it doesn’t take her long to come around.
To meet Flash or Zoe, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYMagnus, 4, came to the shelter after his owner passed away a couple months ago. He and his five siblings didn’t have the best care, so his hair coat and skin look a little rough. He is on the mend now and is looking better and better every day. He can be shy at first, but loves treats, so it’s easy to win his heart.
Hans is a 3-year-old boy who is still very scared of shelter life. He can’t wait to go one step further into a home and the lap of luxury! He would love a nice, quiet place to acclimate and learn about all the good things in life.
Stop by the shelter to visit Magnus or Hans at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSWhat Winnie, Aldwyn P. Baldwin and Callie want in 2020 is to find their furever homes! For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE Noel is a little sweetie who is just under 1 year old. Noel is a lover of all people and wants nothing more than to be held!
Visit go to www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com or the Facebook page for more information.