GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lily is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix who is 3 years old. Lily was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner going into a nursing home. Lily is a very happy little girl who has lots of energy.
Smokey is a sweet little girl who is a little over 1 year old. She is a charming and loves to eat and play. She has been around children and does very well with them.
The shelter is still not fully open. At this time, people can call to arrange an appointment to meet an animal at 375-0505. Watch the GHS Facebook page for any updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Humphrey is a handsome long-haired boy ready for adoption. He loves treats and being brushed.
Jill is an adult Terrier mix who came to the shelter as a stray. She is the perfect combination of cute, small and spunky.
For more information on Humphrey or Jill, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Nina is a 1-year-old tabby who is calm and loves to sunbathe near a window. She is a little bit shy with new people at first, but has a kind temperament. She can't wait to be the new love of your life!
Brooke is a 3 to 4-year-old Labrador mix. She is a great dog who is very mild-mannered and would be a good fit for any home. She enjoys going for walks and being around people.
Visit Nina or Brooke by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Missy is almost 1 year old and came from a hoarding situation. She loves people, dogs and other cats. She is energetic and would do best in an active home. She loves to climb a cat tree.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Freya is a beautiful long/medium-haired girl looking for her furever family.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.