GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Jax is a 2-year-old Australian Shepard/Lab mix. He is very sweet and loving. Jax has lots of energy.
Smokey is a beautiful tabby cat who is a round 1 year old. Smokey is a sweet kitty who loves to play. Smokey is good with kids.
The shelter is closed at this time. Follow GHS on Facebook for updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCA
Chuckie is a big boy waiting for his furever home! He is very cute.
Boss loves to run and go for walks. He doesn't like cats, but is good with other dogs and children. He is a bit of a powerhouse, but a good dog!
For more information on Chuck or Boss at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETY
Dingo is around 1 year old. He loves to have fun and be around people. He needs to be in a home without small children. He is good with other dogs and loves to go for walks.
Enoch is a handsome 9-year-old boy. He enjoys lounging about, dreaming of his new home! He knows having a family again is going to be great.
Visit Dingo or Enoch by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Otis is a middle-aged kitty who is wonderful and cuddly. He is neutered and declawed and would make a great addition to any family.
Apply at purrfectpawsrescuesbcf.com or share her post on Facebook.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Lily is 6 months old and loves everyone she meets. She likes to steal socks and play with them. Lily is good with cats and dogs.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY & ADOPTIONS
Judge is a very friendly boy around 6 years old. He really needs a home of his own.
Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an adoption application.