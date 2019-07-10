GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYBuddy is a 1-year-old Border Collie mix. He is a sweet dog with lots of energy. He should be the only dog in the house.
Sassy is a beautiful cat who is very sweet and loving. She is around 1 year old. One of Sassy’s favorite things to do is playing with and fetching hair ties. She is a very entertaining girl.
To meet Buddy or Sassy, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Junior is a 7-year-old Pug/Chihuahua mix. He is a small guy who loves to lay on your lap. He plays nice with other dogs, but would need to meet them, as well as children and cats.
Roger is a sweet and silly energetic little guy who can rock a flannel! He loves climbing up high and exploring. Stop by the shelter to meet him.
To meet Junior or Roger, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bella is a 7-year-old Labrador/Rottweiler mix who was surrendered by her original owner who could no longer handle her due to health problems. This sweet old girl is a bit of a couch potato. She enjoys going for walks and does very well on a leash. She can be wary of some strangers, but once she realizes that you’re there to love her up, she warms up quickly.
Pete is a 3-year-old buff tabby. Want to know his favorite thing in the whole world? Treats! He has to be careful with what he eats in his diet, but food time is his favorite time. He also really likes to climb cat trees at the shelter and explore. He’s hoping for a big house to have free roam in to get his exercise.
Stop by the shelter to visit Pete or Bella at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.