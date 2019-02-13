GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Katie is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier. She is a spunky little girl who loves to go for walks. Katie is very sweet and loving, and would make a great family pet. She still needs a little training.
Angel is around 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Angel is a very sweet and calm cat who loves to be brushed. Angel enjoys taking naps in the cat tree and looking out the window.
If you would like to meet Katie or Angel, stop by the shelter during open hours. Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday noon-4 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Jasper is an 8-month-old Pug mix. He is much shyer than his brother, Handsome. It takes him a while to warm up to someone, but once he does, it’s love at first sight!
Triscuit was brought to the shelter a stray. He loves treats and cuddling on your lap while being brushed! He can’t wait for the day when he finds his frrever home.
To meet Jasper or Triscuit, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Newman is a 1-year-old kitty who came from a hoarding situation. He is very sweet and friendly. He loves attention and is very vocal, too! He loves to talk and follow you all over the place.
Diesel is a 2-year-old PitBull who is STILL waiting for his furever home. He is very friendly with other dogs. Diesel loves attention and going for car rides and walks. He is energetic and would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard to ensure his safety and allow him to release some energy!
For more information on meeting Newman or Diesel, contact JUFTA at justusfta@gmail.com or through the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.