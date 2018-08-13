GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Abby is a 3-year-old Lab mix. She came to the shelter as a surrender do to her family no longer being able to keep her. Abby has lots of energy. She is a friendly girl who enjoys going for walks.
Tina is 5 years old. She is a sweetheart who loves to be petted and brushed. She enjoys taking naps in the cat tree and looking out the window.
If you would like to meet Abby or Tina, stop by the shelter during open hours. Monday and Wednesday 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday noon-4 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 814-375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Pringles is an 8-year-old Hound mix. He is a normal hound dog who likes to sniff outside and howl into the air. He loves people, children and other dogs. He is a great senior dog who would love to curl up on the couch or on the porch in the sun at his new home.
Sophie is a 6-year-old sweet and chubby kitty. She has a nub instead of a tail, which makes her more unique. She likes to be on your lap for hours and enjoy your company. Stop by and let her lap test you!
To meet Sophie or Pringles, stop by 275 21stSt. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Smokey is a 11-year-old Yorkie/Pomeranian mix. He was surrendered to the shelter because he was overly protective of the original owner’s newborn baby. Despite this issue, Smokey does very well with older children and adults. This handsome guy loves attention and going for walks. His love of people and easy-going personality made him a quick staff and volunteer favorite.
Gabbie is new to the shelter, so she’s in her adjustment period and is just a little scared. She is very tolerant of everyone though — people and other cats. The other kitties like to come to visit her and see if she’ll share her food. She can’t wait for that special home and person to make her feel part of the family!
Stop by the shelter to visit Smokey or Gabbie at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
